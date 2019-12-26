Wanchain Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007182 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

