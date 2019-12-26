Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Watford during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Watford by 837.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Watford will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

