Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,596. Watford has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth about $28,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at $3,377,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,466,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

