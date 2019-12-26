WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $85,848.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $16.75 million and $85,848.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, Ethfinex and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,588,079,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,853,187 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bibox, Tidex, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

