WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. WD-40 posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $106.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 36.86%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WDFC opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $199.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

