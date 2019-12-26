Webchain (WEB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EscoDEX, Coinroom, STEX and ChaoEX . Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00627350 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003573 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , EscoDEX, RaisEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

