Webcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,906.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $52,114.00 and approximately $31,906.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Webcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.05989398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.