Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Relic (NEWR)

12/24/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/20/2019 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – New Relic had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – New Relic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2019 – New Relic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2019 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/1/2019 – New Relic was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.46. 14,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.61 and a beta of 0.98. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $529,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,895,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

