Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2019 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wayfair strengthening direct retail business across the international regions remains a major positive. Further, the company remains confident about its prospects in markets, such as, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. However, the company’s business has been facing growth headwinds due to exchange rate and weaker consumer spending. It is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will boost Wayfair’s international presence, it will obstruct margin expansion. Also, increasing advertising expenditures and rising competition from e-commerce giants pose risks. In addition, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

12/16/2019 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

12/5/2019 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

11/1/2019 – Wayfair was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Wayfair was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $142.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $175.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Wayfair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2019 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of W opened at $90.61 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $661,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,610,451.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,508. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after buying an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $59,990,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

