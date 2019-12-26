Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $17.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $17.35 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $17.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $67.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.72 million to $68.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.23 million, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $72.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNEB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.21.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.