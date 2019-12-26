WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.08 million and $378.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

