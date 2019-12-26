WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,609.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $45,609.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, FreiExchange and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange, LBank, Bittrex and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

