William F. Sharpe III Acquires 50,000 Shares of Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) Stock

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) Director William F. Sharpe III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

CBKC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 857,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. Christopher & Banks Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.06 million during the quarter.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

