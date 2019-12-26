WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

WIMHY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

