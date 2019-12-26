Winding Tree Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.79 million and $359.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

