Wings Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $65,894.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

