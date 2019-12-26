Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.36 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $42,912.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $7,395.29 or 1.00495349 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084263 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000816 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000776 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

