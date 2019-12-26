Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 28th total of 760,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,909 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

