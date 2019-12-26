YEE Price Tops $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, YEE has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $183,252.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, Huobi and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.05927756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023411 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, ABCC, FCoin and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

