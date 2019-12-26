YGGDRASH Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $56,597.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

