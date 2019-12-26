Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

HST stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 433,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

