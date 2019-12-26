Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,114,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.74.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

