Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $161,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,465.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock worth $3,753,041. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,793,000 after buying an additional 288,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 507,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,693,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,032,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 847,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.05. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.