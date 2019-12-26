Zacks: Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,072,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,840,000 after buying an additional 3,653,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,649,000 after buying an additional 2,955,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,019,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.