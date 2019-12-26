Zacks: Analysts Expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $182.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.49 million and the highest is $194.99 million. Trivago posted sales of $166.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $943.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.04 million to $972.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $998.67 million, with estimates ranging from $944.39 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the second quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trivago in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.