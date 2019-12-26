Zacks: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial’s rating score has improved by 15.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $29.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.