Zacks: Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $3,840,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $2,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

BLBD stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $595.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The company had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

