Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will announce sales of $273.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.14 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $43.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at $324,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $7,354,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

