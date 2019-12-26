Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $9.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings of $9.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.86 and the lowest is $9.00. Cable One reported earnings per share of $7.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $31.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $41.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 target price (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,339.60.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total value of $854,899.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,614 shares of company stock worth $2,283,353 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Cable One by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 42.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,517.01. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,315. Cable One has a 52 week low of $777.34 and a 52 week high of $1,569.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,503.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

