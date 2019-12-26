Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce $21.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $83.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $84.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.55 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPST. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

