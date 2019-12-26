Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

CNFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff acquired 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,413. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,982.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 895,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

