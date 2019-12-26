Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 649,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 752.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 572,061 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 390,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 981,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 94,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.