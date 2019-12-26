Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $31.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $117.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $251.50 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 151.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after purchasing an additional 357,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

