Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 2,453,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,280. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

