Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.13). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Nomura raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 1,096,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. Insiders sold 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

