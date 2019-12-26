Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.15). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 337,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 887,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,183,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

