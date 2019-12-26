Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.42. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

