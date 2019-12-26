Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce $500,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

MRSN stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

