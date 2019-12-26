Zacks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

