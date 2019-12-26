Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given $3.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

HCFT opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a current ratio of 26.74.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

