Zacks: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $27.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVL. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

