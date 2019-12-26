Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MVC Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,664,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MVC Capital by 186.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 67.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVC opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

