Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $9,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 298,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

