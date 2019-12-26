Zap Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $266,100.00 and $11,203.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05915939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

