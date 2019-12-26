ZB Token Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $86.94 million and $74.32 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.