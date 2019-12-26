ZClassic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $466.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $466.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00385996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.