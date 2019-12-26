Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Cap of $26.13 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00039506 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Koinex and Coinroom. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $26.13 million and $2.22 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01743155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.02596581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00555369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00625177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061987 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00383044 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,107,743 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, BX Thailand, Koinex, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Indodax, QBTC, CryptoBridge, TDAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

