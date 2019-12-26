Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $653,221.00 and $25.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.