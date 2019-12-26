ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061215 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00541053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00229809 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004611 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085283 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001811 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.