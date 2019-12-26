Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Down 38.9% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $320,046.00 and approximately $523.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01211130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118263 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

